Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $50.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($48.31) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

