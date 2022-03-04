Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$82.50 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PD. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD opened at C$74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$991.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.