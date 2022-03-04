Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$7.50 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEL. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.71.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.65. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

