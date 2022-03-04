American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.95 and a twelve month high of $126.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

