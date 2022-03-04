American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $2,483,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.