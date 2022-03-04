Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $95,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 486.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 567,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 192.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.81. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

