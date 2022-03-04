Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.90.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.