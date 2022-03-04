Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

