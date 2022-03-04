TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.544 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,239,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,325,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,371,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.