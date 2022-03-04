BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $307.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.