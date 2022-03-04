Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,954 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

