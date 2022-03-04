Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 931.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIMO opened at $71.24 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

