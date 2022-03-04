First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,527 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

