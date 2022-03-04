STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

