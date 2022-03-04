Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,439 shares of company stock worth $4,652,796. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -284.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

