ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.16 ($21.53).

PSM opened at €10.99 ($12.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.64. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €11.84 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

