GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €38.00 ($42.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

