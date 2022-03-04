UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €58.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.27 ($90.19).

Basf stock opened at €54.95 ($61.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.37 and its 200 day moving average is €64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

