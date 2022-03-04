Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $6,090.54 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIGELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.