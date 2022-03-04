Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) COO Daniel N. Wesson Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.12 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.