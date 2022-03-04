Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Dover posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $123.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.