Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 69.6%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

WSTG opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

About Wayside Technology Group (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.