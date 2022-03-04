Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UONE opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 347.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

