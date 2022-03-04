VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,060,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $812,000.

