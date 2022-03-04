BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $48.63 million and $1.35 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

