Velas Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $517.37 million and $7.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002266 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,269,573,464 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

