First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 327 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

