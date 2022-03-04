The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

