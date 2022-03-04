Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

