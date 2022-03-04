Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

