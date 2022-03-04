CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.15 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.05 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

