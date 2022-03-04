ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 468,982 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.