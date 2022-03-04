ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.
Shares of ATIP stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.