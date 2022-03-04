AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $112,698.06 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30.

On Friday, January 14th, Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09.

On Friday, December 10th, Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64.

ATRC stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

