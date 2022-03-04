Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of SGMS opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

