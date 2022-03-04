Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.41. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after purchasing an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

