Credit Suisse Group Cuts Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $18.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,487,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

