Morgan Stanley Lowers Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $66.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 83.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 120.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 142,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 451.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

