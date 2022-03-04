Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $391.68 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.87 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 380.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.15.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

