EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.70.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.01 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

