Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Tops $3.86 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $5,078.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046357 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,500,970 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLOCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.