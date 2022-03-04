Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

