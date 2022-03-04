Terra (LUNA) Price Up 37.3% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.09 or 0.00218695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $33.46 billion and $3.80 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 784,548,669 coins and its circulating supply is 371,385,318 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

