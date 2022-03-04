Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

