Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.