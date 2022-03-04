Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. The company continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. Sanderson Farms has been strengthening its product portfolio by adding to its vast product pipeline. That said, the company's average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices.”

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $179.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $153.44 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

