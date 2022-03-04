Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 23,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 264,376 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $20.28.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STER shares. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

