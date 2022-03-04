Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $24.02. Independent Bank shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $507.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

