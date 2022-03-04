1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.
In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.