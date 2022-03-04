1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 45,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1,892.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

