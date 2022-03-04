CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

