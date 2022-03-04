CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.