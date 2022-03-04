DA Davidson Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 1 year low of $74.92 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

