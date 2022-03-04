NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 282.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 290.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 347.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $592.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $254.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

